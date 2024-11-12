Navy Chief from Virginia Beach arrested on child sex abuse charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man — who court documents say has been in the Navy for two decades — was arrested on child sex abuse charges about two weeks ago, police say.

Karl Adebahr, 38, was arrested on October 30 and faces the following charges, police say: attempted carnal knowledge of a minor, attempted production of child pornography, and two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children.

Police say he's suspected of initiating conversations with minors on social media.

Court documents obtained by News 3 detail the operation police were running on Adebahr. It says he allegedly thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, but it was actually police posing as a minor.

The warrant says he allegedly asked the girl for "naughty" pictures. He also left his home to buy Plan B — an emergency contraceptive — from a base store before planning to meet with the girl at a school, the warrant alleges.

Police arrested Adebahr once he arrived at the school, the warrant says. He allegedly apologized and confessed to everything, saying he had struggled with this before.

Court documents say Adebahr is a Navy Chief.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.