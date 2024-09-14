Oceanfront businesses, community disappointed, mad as Something in the Water moves to April

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell Williams shared a letter on his Instagram Friday stating his event, Something in the Water, "just isn't ready yet."

The festival, which was originally scheduled to be held in Virginia Beach in October will now happen in April, according to the letter. The announcement happened the same day tickets for the two-day music festival went on sale for Virginia residents.

"We were just excited, like, it's coming up, October's just around the corner, RJ Mendoza told News 3's Jay Greene. "I spent $360 for two general admissions."

Watch: Something in the Water postponed to April '25 after start of locals only sale, Pharrell says

Pharrell postpones Something in the Water 2024

Mendoza showed up to the Veterans Home Loans Amphitheater early Friday morning to buy tickets even though a line-up hadn't been posted yet. He hoped he'd see something later in the day.

"But nothing happened," he told Greene.

Later, he saw the message from Pharrell Williams, saying the festival had been postponed until April 2025.

"I just feel completely empty and just like mad," Mendoza said. "I'm just like, dude, I wasted four hours, all this time, all this energy, waking up early."

Watch: Something in the Water 2024 postponed until April 2025

Something in the Water 2024 postponed until April 2025

Maria Datuin, also woke up early Friday morning to get tickets.

"[Pharrell] dropped the bomb on us and we were all disappointed," she said.

Datuin told Greene she would have liked a little more notice.

"My boyfriend, He's flying here from California because he used to live in Virginia," she said. "He booked his plane ticket for next month, and I'm not sure if he's still coming next month."

Businesses and hotels along the Oceanfront had also been looking forward to Something in the Water. Many expected to see an economic impact as visitors stopped in during a typically slower month.

Dolphin Run Condominiums told News 3's Erika Craven they've been preparing for weeks by taking reservations and confirming building plans for event day. They expected a full house.

Watch: New details for Something in the Water revealed at Virginia Beach City Council meeting

New details for Something in the Water revealed at Virginia Beach City Council meeting

"Of course it was going to be a big revenue generator for our building and our owners," said Christina Kinley, general manager for Dolphin Run Condominiums Association.

Other Oceanfront businesses, like Sunsations, looked forward to Pharrell Williams' event too.

"I always wish he'd come into Sunsations so I can meet him but he never does," said Debra Nicholas, Sunsations worker. "[This October] he will be missed."

On Friday, they learned there won't be a lineup this year.

"A guest had called and said they wanted a refund or to cancel their reservation because they heard it was canceled or postponed. I said, 'let me check those facts,'" said Kinley. "The announcement came out minutes later."

It wasn't a good surprise for those preparing lodging.

"[The initial response was] what are we going to do? All these people are going to want refunds. They're going to want to cancel because, you know, this was going to be a huge event," said Kinley.

Watch: Our 13 best photos from Something in the Water 2023

Our best photos from Something in the Water 2023

As of Friday evening she said they had just one request for cancellation so far, but expect more to come.

And this close to a stay, many area hotels have policies that dictate if you can cancel your booking.

If guests pull back, businesses brace for impact too.

"I think that that will bring down our sales for October," said Christina Boone, Sunsations worker. "[Typically] when all the hotels fill up people need things and our store sells alcohol and daily necessities."

Now they're pivoting.

"We take a step back and regroup and go from there," said Kinley.

They said they'll be ready in the spring.

"With changing it to the spring that brings out the shower times and some rain, so we might sell out on some umbrellas and ponchos," said Boone.

Though those on the Oceanfront hope if you did plan to visit in October, you'll still stop in.

"I'm sure if they do come, of course they'll be disappointed because they don't get to see a show, but still taking in Virginia Beach is a wonderful experience," said Kinley.

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association also weighed in on the event's date change saying: "The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association is obviously disappointed but supports their decision and look forward to working with the Something in the Water organization on a future event."