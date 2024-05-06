Watch Now
One of the Dollar General stores on Holland Road has relocated

Posted at 12:27 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 12:27:21-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the Dollar Generals on Holland Road has been relocated.

One of the Dollar General stores was formerly located on Holland Road next to Food Lion and Walmart. Now, it's located at 3318 Holland Road, close to where the road intersects with Green Run Boulevard.

The other Dollar General store on Holland Road—in the Timberlake Shopping Center—is still there.

Both stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

