Otter unexpectedly passes away at Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium said that staff are heartbroken after an otter died during a routine exam on Thursday.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Sheldon the otter

Sheldon, the 12-year-old North American river otter, had no indication of health abnormalities before the morning's procedure, according to the Aquarium. His exam included bloodwork, endoscopy, ultrasound, radiographs and a general check-up.

The Aquarium says that the loss is incredibly difficult due to the relationship staff have built with him since he was rescued as a pup in 2012 after being abandoned by his mother.

Sheldon's known for his dark color, sucking on his paw, burrowing and being vocal with chirps and hums, according to the Aquarium. His favorite enrichment items were ice and car wash strips. He was the larger of two otters at the Aquarium's South Building.

Annual exams, the Aquarium says, are part of their quality veterinary practices and high standards for animal care, and Sheldon's procedure was a routine anesthetic exam.

Because there were no health issues detected before or during his procedure, the Aquarium is investigating Sheldon's death further with a necropsy.

The Virginia Aquarium thanks community members for their thoughts during the difficult time.