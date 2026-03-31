Paid parking returns to Virginia Beach Oceanfront April 1 with new $50 resident credit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Paid parking returns Wednesday to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as the city resumes its seasonal program and launches a new initiative giving residents a $50 parking credit.

Each year on April 1, the city reinstates paid parking at meters and surface lots along the Oceanfront following the winter shoulder season, when visitors and residents are allowed limited free parking along Atlantic Avenue.

John Hood

City Parking Administrator John Crawford said the seasonal program is necessary to support operations.

“We don’t receive any tax dollars or sales tax revenue,” Crawford said. “We’re a self-funded enterprise, so this helps us operate the garages and take care of them structurally.”

While paid parking is returning for the season, the city is also launching a new program designed to offset costs for residents. Eligible Virginia Beach residents can apply for a $50 parking credit through the city's website and is credited on the HONK Mobile app,

John Hood

The credit which is good for 12 months can be used to pay for Oceanfront parking.

Crawford said residents will be able to apply through a link on the city’s website by submitting proof of residency and a driver’s license.

The link is expected to be active midday on Wednesday.

“Once that process is approved, you’ll get an email back from our provider, HONK Mobile, telling you that you’ve been approved,” he said.

The credit will then be loaded directly into the user’s app account and can be used throughout the parking season. Signs posted along the Oceanfront will also provide instructions for downloading just the app.

John Hood

Resident Brian Holmes said he plans to take advantage of the credit.

“There’s many more things that are offered at the Oceanfront since I moved down here that I’ve been interested in doing,” Holmes said. “Any type of credit or incentive to offer to residents would be beneficial.”