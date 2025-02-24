Parents of fallen VBPD Officer Girvin says expecting father 'died doing what he loved'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The parents of Virginia Beach Police Officer Cameron Girvin, one of the two VBPD officers killed in the line of duty Friday, say their son's life was cut short before he could experience the joy of becoming a father.

Arthur and Barbara Girvin spoke with WTKR News 3's John Hood from their Rochester, N.Y. home via Zoom on Monday. They said they're still processing the devastating loss of their "fun-loving", "compassionate" son.

"I have no words for this terrible, terrible crime that happened," said Barbara Girvin.

Courtesy of Barbara and Arthur Girvin

Less than 72 hours before they graciously agreed to talk with Hood, their son Cameron, 25, and his partner Christopher Reese, 30, were shot and killed by a man who had been pulled over for expired license plates.

After what was described as a "tussle," the assailant pulled a pistol from his pocket, shot the officers, and shot them again before "he calmly walked away," VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate said in a press conference Saturday. The man was later found in a shed with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Chief Neudigate shared.

Arthur and Barbara had just spoken to their son two hours before he was shot to death.

"Little did I know it would be the last hug, the last kiss. He always told me that he loved us, and he'd always call us every night on his way to work," said Barbara. "My husband and I, we just never expected to get that phone call."

They said when their son was little, he had aspirations of becoming a police officer. Cameron's dream came true when he joined VBPD.

"He loved his job. I mean, it's all he talked about," said Barbara.

However, Cameron died before reaching another life milestone: experiencing fatherhood.

Arthur and Barbara say Cameron and his wife Jess got married a few years ago. Their first baby, a girl, is due in August.

"They just picked a name for her this past week," Barbara explained. "The baby's name is going to be Paisley Rae."

Courtesy of Barbara and Arthur Girvin

As the parents opened up about their unimaginable loss, it was evident how proud they are of their son. They reflected on his unwavering dedication to helping others, a calling he fulfilled every day as a Virginia Beach police officer.

"He died doing what he loved: protecting his community," said Barbara.

Through the shock of their sudden loss, the parents are organizing plans to lay their son to rest. They said the two fallen officers will have their funerals together.