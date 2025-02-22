Reactions pour in for Virginia Beach Police Department following two officer on-duty deaths

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Following the on-duty shooting deaths of two Virginia Beach police officers Friday night, reactions from around the region, state and beyond are pouring in offering condolences to the department.

The VBPD official X account posted this message just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday:

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office offered its condolences:

The Suffolk Police Department mourns with the @VBPD in the loss of two police officers.



During this difficult time, please keep the family, friends, and coworkers of the officers in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/3FBMqXnRyl — Suffolk Police Department (@SuffolkVaPD) February 22, 2025

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who represents parts of Virginia Beach, wrote on X:

This morning, our entire community mourns the tragic loss of two brave Virginia Beach police officers who were killed in the line of duty last night. As we await more information, please join me in praying for their loved ones and the Virginia Beach Police Department. Let justice be swift for those responsible.



The Norfolk Sheriff's Office offered condolences to VBPD in a post on X.

"Heartbreaking news out of Virginia Beach where local media reports one officer was killed and another seriously injured last night," they wrote. "We send our prayers to the officers' families, our brothers and sisters at @VBPD and everyone affected by this tragic situation."

State Sen. Bill DeSteph, who represents parts of Virginia Beach, also posted a message on X.

"I am so terribly saddened to receive this news this morning," he wrote. "Please keep this officer, their family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers as they begin to navigate such a profound loss."

The Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Management shared this message:

Ours thoughts, hearts, and prayers go out to the Virginia Beach Police Department and their families during this very difficult and tragic moment.

Our First Responders are a dear and vital part of the Emergency Management Community, and this senseless loss will be felt by all. pic.twitter.com/MNY688jlVm — Virginia Department of Emergency Management (@VDEM) February 22, 2025

The Norfolk field office of the FBI shared this statement:

FBI Norfolk sends its condolences to the brave men and women of the Virginia Beach Police Department, as well as the family and friends of the officers tragically killed last night. https://t.co/g9HFJJ0gmP — FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) February 22, 2025

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears wrote:

Each day that our law-enforcement puts on their uniform is a day that we know they may never come home safely to their families. Yet, our first rescuers continue to show up to protect us.



We mourn with the families of these heroes and the Virginia Beach Police Department, and… https://t.co/Pnv0HFYjve — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) February 22, 2025

The Glendale, Arizona Fraternal Order of Police also shared a message of prayer for VBPD.

Please join us in praying for the Virginia Beach Police Department.



Two officers shot. One has given the ultimate sacrifice for that community. Status on the second officer is unknown.



🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/g7VOnsgFj4 — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) February 22, 2025

This is a breaking story and will be updated.