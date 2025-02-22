Watch Now
Reactions pour in for Virginia Beach Police Department following two officer on-duty deaths

VBPD convoy on I-264 following two officer deaths
Two VBPD officers killed in shooting Friday
Virginia Beach police officer killed, another injured in shooting at Lynnhaven & Wendfield
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Following the on-duty shooting deaths of two Virginia Beach police officers Friday night, reactions from around the region, state and beyond are pouring in offering condolences to the department.

The VBPD official X account posted this message just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday:

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office offered its condolences:

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who represents parts of Virginia Beach, wrote on X:

This morning, our entire community mourns the tragic loss of two brave Virginia Beach police officers who were killed in the line of duty last night. As we await more information, please join me in praying for their loved ones and the Virginia Beach Police Department. Let justice be swift for those responsible.

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office offered condolences to VBPD in a post on X.

"Heartbreaking news out of Virginia Beach where local media reports one officer was killed and another seriously injured last night," they wrote. "We send our prayers to the officers' families, our brothers and sisters at @VBPD and everyone affected by this tragic situation."

Watch: Update from the scene of fatal shooting of VBPD officers

Two Virginia Beach police officers killed in shooting

The Suffolk Police Department wrote:

State Sen. Bill DeSteph, who represents parts of Virginia Beach, also posted a message on X.

"I am so terribly saddened to receive this news this morning," he wrote. "Please keep this officer, their family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers as they begin to navigate such a profound loss."

The Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Management shared this message:

The Norfolk field office of the FBI shared this statement:

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears wrote:

The Glendale, Arizona Fraternal Order of Police also shared a message of prayer for VBPD.

