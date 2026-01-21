Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Rudee Tours spots entangled whale off Virginia Beach coast, prompting search

Call the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team at (757) 385-7575 to report a sighting
Top Stories: Wednesday, January 21
615910618_1501292425334034_5840775051503177538_n.jpg
615921320_1501292388667371_6569431027794667503_n.jpg
615946139_1501292392000704_1698913314406586990_n.jpg
615320027_1501292442000699_1508246211535943515_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A whale was found entangled off the coast of Virginia Beach, according to a social media post made by Rudee Flipper Dolphin and Whale Watching.

615910618_1501292425334034_5840775051503177538_n.jpg

The Rudee Tours team determined that this is the same entangled whale that was last spotted off the New York coast in Oct. 2025. According to the social media post, the whale was spotted on Jan. 14.

"Unfortunately whales face many human related threats including entanglement and ship strikes. Although this was a hard post to make, it is important for us to advocate for the whales. We can all help on a daily basis by choosing sustainable fishing, shopping locally, educating others, and choosing responsible whale watching companies," the social media post reads.

Warning: graphic content depicted

615320027_1501292442000699_1508246211535943515_n.jpg

The Rudee Tours group stayed with the whale to document its status and confirm its entanglement. However, it is illegal to get too close to them, so they couldn't be near the whale indefinitely. A professional disentanglement team needs to be contacted to handle this situation.

Rudee Flipper Dolphin and Whale Watching asked boaters to call the Virginia Aquarium's Stranding Response Team at (757) 385-7575 to report a sighting of the whale near the Virginia and North Carolina coast.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast