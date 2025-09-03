Signs pop up in favor of and in opposition to Virginia Beach's 10-1 referendum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in favor and not in favor of a referendum on the ballot for Virginia Beach this November have begun appearing around the city.

This November, the referendum will ask voters how they would prefer to see the city's election system run.

In Virginia Beach, voters can choose to vote "yes" in favor of a 10-1 system or "no" in favor of a 7-3-1 system.

The 10-1 system splits the city into ten voting districts, where voters would select one city council member to represent their district, as well as a mayor at-large.

Virginia State Sen. Aaron Rouse is one of the local leaders advocating for the 10-1 system.

“You should vote 10-1 because it is accountability, it is direct representation, but it also yields the most diverse city council ever that reflects our beautiful city," Rouse said.

The 7-3-1 system would create seven voting districts, allowing voters to select one city council member to represent their district, a mayor at-large, and three additional city council members at-large.

Proponents of this system include Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, who believes that allowing more people to vote leads to better representation.

“People would come up to me and say, ‘Hey Bob, I didn't see anybody in my district on the ballot that year,’” Dyer said. “So, once again, it’s the difference between being limited to voting for maybe two people versus having the ability to vote for five. And don’t forget, this includes the school board too.”

However, supporters of the 10-1 system, including Rouse, argue against this stance.

“They are deceiving the people because you do not get accountability in a 7-3-1 system," Rouse said. "In fact, what this is about is money; they want to control the Oceanfront and ensure they control your tax dollars.”

The signs opposing the 10-1 system are part of a group called Every Vote Counts VB, which has received significant donations from the hotel, lodging, and tourism industry, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

When asked about the implications of these donations, Dyer emphasized the public’s role in the decision-making process.

“There are a lot of people, a lot of John Q. Public who are very engaged in this,” Dyer said. “What we have to do is provide an education system and really just present the positives and negatives of both."

The two groups supporting the 10-1 vote include Yes For Virginia Beach and Vote Yes On 10-1 Referendum Coalition.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Vote Yes On 10-1 Referendum Coalition has received $12,500 in donations so far.

Dyer later stated, “If people do vote for the 10-1 system, I will fully subscribe to it.”

Early in-person voting begins September 19 at Building 14 in the Municipal Center.