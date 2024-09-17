Something In The Water April 2025 date not yet solidified, city council says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders discussed how last week's sudden postponement for this year's Something In The Water (SITW) festival was a shock to them during Tuesday's Virginia Beach City Council meeting.

Watch: Something in the Water postponed to April '25 after start of locals only sale, Pharrell says

Virginia Beach City Manager, Patrick Duhaney, read two statements to the council: one from the city and the other from the Something In The Water team.

The city's statement highlighted how Virginia Beach had a plan ready for the event including a site plan, transportation, communication, and public safety logistics.

He also said funds set aside for the festival sponsorship are still available within this fiscal year budget and that no funds had been spent yet.

Watch: Virginia locals return to the Amphitheater for Something In The Water refunds

At the end of the statement, the city said a decision to rebook for April 2025 is not yet solidified however it is weighing its options for that month.

Our City employees are committed to delivering the highest-level quality of service to the residents and guests of Virginia Beach for all events, large and small. We want to thank the festival team for acknowledging the City’s efforts in their public statement.



Which is why we understand that when it comes to events of this magnitude, sometimes event organizers have to make hard decisions. We acknowledge the



festival’s decision to reschedule the October date so that the experience they produce meets expectations for their fans and the SITW brand. However, we cannot ignore the frustration we’ve heard from our community about this decision.



To be clear, this was not a call by the City. We were made aware of the rescheduling within the same hour the public statement was put out. What you know about that decision is what we know, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment on their behalf about their difficult decision.



The facts as we know it, from a City planning standpoint, are:



▪ Site plan, transportation, communication and public safety logistics were on track. These plans can be recycled for future planning purposes.



▪ Funds set aside for a festival sponsorship are still available within this fiscal year budget...or can be redirected. No funds have been spent yet.



▪ The decision to rebook to April 2025 is not yet solidified.



Our objective now is to move forward with the future in mind and for what is best for Virginia Beach, while weighing the options we have for April 2025. City of Virginia Beach

A statement from the SITW team mentioned how they decided that a festival in April would better allow some participants who had committed and endured conflicts beyond Pharrell's control.

Watch: Oceanfront businesses reeling from Something in the Water's sudden move to April

It went on to say that as the festival shifts to planning in April a concrete plan with be set within this calendar year.

We all know there is not an advocate who loves Virginia more than Pharrell. He's worked tirelessly with his partners at Live Nation to bring this festival to life year after year – and this year is no different.



Over the past 18 months, he's continued to highlight Virginia and Virginia Beach specifically across his global film, music and fashion initiatives and that will not stop now. As he said in his public statement, Virginia deserves the best.



After spending considerable time with members of the music community, we have collectively decided that a festival in April will be far more substantial and impactful for the city of Virginia Beach and allow some of the participants who had committed and endured conflicts beyond Pharrell’s control to participate in April.



We are confident in the potential and impact of SOMETHING IN THE WATER and have received unprecedented support off the back of Pharrell’s film screenings as well as current and new partners. April will be stronger than ever.



Thank you for your patience, understanding, and unwavering support. We will shift the planning to deliver the best festival yet and have a concrete plan set within this calendar year.



Thank you SITW Team

Watch: Oceanfront community at a lost as Something in the Water moves to April

When the announcement to postpone the festival came out just hours after ticket sales began for locals last week, the city said council would need to review staff guidance and feedback to determine next steps and consider future plans.