Strong turnout for WTKR's 'Labor of Love' blood drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — During last weekend's Labor of Love blood drive, organized by WTKR News 3 and the Virginia American Red Cross, the community helped to exceed the donation goal by over 130%.

Throughout Labor Day weekend, individuals could sign up for appointments at various locations to donate blood and support the community throughout Hampton Roads.

As summer comes to a close for families in Hampton Roads, the American Red Cross notes that donations often dip during this season due to many people traveling.

Kristopher Dumschat of the American Red Cross emphasized the importance of donations during this time: “We always want to encourage people to donate life-saving blood year-round, but I say it's vital right now as we wrap up summer and head into the fall months, because a lot of different aspects come into play, especially with hurricane season coming up as well.”

The goal for the weekend was 253 units of blood but 338 ended up being collected.

Those who donated were able to collect a Peanuts-themed t-shirt.

If you're looking to donate blood in your area click here.