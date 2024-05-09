Superheroes Ice Cream fundraises for Portsmouth family of 10-year-old boy killed by stray bullet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Superheroes Ice Cream held a fundraiser Thursday for the family of Keontre Thornhill, the 10-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet in a Portsmouth shooting.

On April 26, Keontre was inside his home on Farragut Street when he was shot by a stray bullet from a nearby dispute that started between teen girls, police say.

Police confirmed he died the next day.

Watch previous coverage: 10-year-old boy shot, killed by stray bullet after teen girls' dispute: Police

On Thursday, Superheroes went to Superheroes Ice Cream shop in Virginia Beach to raise money for Keontre's family from 4 to 8 p.m., with Mighty Morphin Red Power Ranger, Adokable Cosplay and Wonder Woman attending the event.

News 3 spoke with Keontre's father shortly after the incident. Arvis Scott said it's little things about his son he misses most.

"He used to get up every morning and cook and he would make a whole meal: eggs, sausages, whatever," said Scott. "He would make it for everybody and then when we all got up, he would eat again with us."

Watch previous coverage: Portsmouth family lays to rest 10-year-old killed by a stray bullet

We also attended his homegoing service where Keontre's teacher spoke about the loss.

"The children are feeling the effects of his loss," said Joseph Williams, Keontre's third-grade teacher. "As adults, we are trying to stay strong for them but when you lose somebody who everybody loved at that age, it's a tremendous tragedy."

Portsmouth police have charged one person and are still looking for a person of interest related to the incident.

Watch previous coverage: Police still looking for person of interest in connection to Portsmouth boy's death

Shawnday Nakisha Ross, 31, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting, according to police. Officers are still asking 26-year-old Cleon Deonte Banks to speak with them.

"Based upon what the investigation has yielded, it is believed the actions of Mr. Banks, taken that day, either directly or indirectly led to a chain of events that caused the death of a 10-year-old person," said Detective Gino Jackson in a press conference about the case Wednesday.

They are asking for the public's help with locating Banks, anyone with information should contact the Portsmouth Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.