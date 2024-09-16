Three seriously injured in crash on Indian River Rd; both lanes closed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Indian River Road, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Roads are closed in both directions from Indian Plantation Drive to Riddick Lane and are expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area until the section is cleared. No further information on how the crash occurred has been released.

