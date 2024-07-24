Watch Now
Thursday's Symphony by the Sea concert at the Oceanfront postponed due to weather

Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 24, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The concert on Thursday, July 25, in Neptune Festival’s Symphony by the Sea Concert Series has been postponed due to weather, according to event organizers.

Thursday's concert, "Where Wishes Come True: A Night of Enchanted Melodies," was going to feature the Virginia Symphony Orchestra playing music from animated films, including Disney and Dreamworks movies.

It's unclear what day the concert will be rescheduled for.

According to News 3 meteorologist April Loveland, there's an 80% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.

The Symphony by the Sea Concert Series runs every Thursday until September 3. The free concerts take place at 31st Street Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

For information on future Symphony by the Sea concerts, click here.

