‘Timbaland Way’ street naming part of upcoming Virginia Beach celebration for iconic producer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A street naming is part of an upcoming Virginia Beach celebration for world-renowned music artist and songwriter Timbaland, with a number of other events happening at the three-day celebration, according to a press release from Timbaland Way.

The celebration, called "Timbaland Way Weekend," will take place from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, the press release said. Among the list of events is an unveiling of Timbaland Way, a street honoring the Resort City's own Timothy "Timbaland" Mosley and his influence as an artist.

This announcement comes after city leaders passed an ordinance last Tuesday to allow city support staff to host a dedication ceremony for Timbaland.

The ordinance stated the city would like to hold the dedication ceremony at Salem High School, with community participation expected to exceed 5,000 attendees.

Timbaland shared in a statement how humbled he feels receiving this honor.

“Virginia Beach–and the entire 757 region–shaped who I am today. I am both honored and humbled to have a weekend of events that not only highlight my accomplishments in the industry, but also gives me a chance to come back home to celebrate with those in the community who have supported my career for decades,” said Timbaland. "Virginia’s influence on the music industry has been felt for generations, and I can’t wait to also share this moment alongside some of my other producer brothers."

Timbaland is not the only person being honored at this event. Virginia-native producers Hannon, Blink, Nottz and Danja are among the "hitmakers" receiving recognition, the press release stated.

Virginia Beach residents and artists will have the chance to come together to celebrate Timbaland in a list of events, presented by TD Capital Services Productions.

Among the notable events is a "Key to the City Presentation," where Virginia Beach will give Timbaland a key to the city.

Below is a list of the festivities, provided by Timbaland Way, taking place during the three-day celebration:



Friday, Oct. 17

School Visits – Timbaland will engage with local students at Salem Middle and High School and College Park Elementary, sharing his journey and inspiring the next generation of creatives. Poolside Café Experience – Private event for select creators and producers to gather for an exclusive meet-and-greet with Timbaland at the Poolside Café. Private Social at MOCA – A uniquely curated ticketed social hosted at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) that will bring together key influencers, local leaders, and creatives. Special Engagement – A private, late-night event showcasing the fusion of art and music that has defined Timbaland’s iconic career.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Timbaland Way Street Unveiling – A landmark moment as the city unveils “Timbaland Way” in honor of the global icon and his roots in Virginia Beach. Parade Through Salem – A festive parade through the streets of Salem, featuring music, performances, and special tributes. Key to the City Presentation – Virginia Beach will officially present Timbaland with the Key to the City, recognizing his immense contributions to music, culture, and the local community and will give Proclamation to 4 additional renowned Virginia producers. Coastal Edge Block Party – A lively block party celebrating the rich culture of Virginia Beach, with live performances, local food vendors, and family-friendly fun. Timbaland and The Hitmakers Celebration at The NorVa presented by TD Capital Services Productions – The weekend culminates with a star-studded concert featuring Timbaland and surprise guest performances, honoring his unparalleled impact on music and pop culture.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Secure The Bag Conference – Featuring “The Hitmakers” panel with Virginia producers, hosted at Kascades.



Most events are free to the public. However, two events require the public to purchase tickets: the Private Social at MOCA and Timbaland and The Hitmakers Celebration at The NorVa.

Tickets for the private social will become available on Sept. 12; meanwhile, tickets for the celebration at The NorVa are available here.