VB begins issuing fines, citations through new school zone speed cameras

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The initial warning period for Virginia Beach's new school zone speed cameras has ended; fines and citations will now be issued through this new enforcement program.

Speeding violations will prompt a $100 fine, according to the City of Virginia Beach's website.

The school zone areas around Red Mill Elementary School, Centerville Elementary School and Great Neck Middle School/John B. Dey Elementary School have been equipped with speed cameras. During the warning period, 4,659 notices were issued to speeding drivers in these areas.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach set to activate speed cameras in certain school zones

Virginia Beach set to activate speed cameras in certain school zones

"While the City has identified the significance of the school zone speeding issues, the Virginia Beach Police Department does not have necessary resources to monitor each of the school zone areas daily," the City of Virginia Beach wrote on their website. "This is an issue faced by many communities, and the Commonwealth of Virginia has allowed localities to utilize speed cameras to help improve safety in school zones. In addition, a portion of the proceeds is going back into Public Works traffic safety efforts."

On March 30, an automated speed camera was installed in the school zone area for Seatack Elementary School/Birdneck Elementary School. A 30-day warning period will be implemented for this new camera, meaning citations and fines won't be issued until April 29.

Woodstock Elementary School, Salem Middle/High School and Rosemont Elementary School are set to bring automated speed cameras to their school zone areas.