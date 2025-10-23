VB city leaders approve sale of land on Laskin Road to be turned into apartments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders approved an ordinance Tuesday night allowing the city manager to enter into a purchase agreement for the sale of the former Papa Johns location at the end of Laskin Road.

The buyer plans to transform the lot and several other storefronts they already own on that strip into apartments.

"It's not just shops that can be removed; it's part of the culture, and culture is a big part of Virginia Beach," said one speaker at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

During this week's City Council meeting, the sale of the Papa John's location to VB Laskin Road LLC was a major topic of discussion.

The group already owns the strip of shops adjacent to the property and intends to develop a 215-unit apartment complex with businesses on the ground floor. This redevelopment means existing businesses will have to find new locations once construction begins.

John Hood

The property owners have informed city leaders for the past decade that the site requires redevelopment due to deteriorating conditions.

"We understand that there has been concern about the redevelopment of the site, and we want to emphasize that we have been working with the tenants and the local community and plan to continue throughout the redevelopment process," Ashley Wiltshire, whose family owns the shopping center, said.

Cousins Ashley Wiltshire and Andrew Shiff told the City Council their family has owned the shopping center for more than 60 years, and current tenants are on month-to-month leases.

John Hood

They explained that this arrangement is due to the expected redevelopment, even if the Papa John's property had not been sold.

"All tenants were aware that due to the age and deteriorating condition of our property, it was going to be necessary to redevelop," Wiltshire added.

After a 10-1 vote, the council approved the sale of the property.

John Hood

The owners have stated they will work with businesses to allow them to continue renting for the next two and a half years.

Some business owners News 3 spoke with on Wednesday preferred not to go on camera but mentioned they have plans to relocate, while others remain uncertain about their futures.