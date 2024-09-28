VB EMS crews head to Washington County to assist with Hurricane Helene impacts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some EMS crews from Virginia Beach on Friday night left for Washington County, Virginia, to assist with impacts of Hurricane Helene.

News 3's Jay Greene visited Station 14 off of Virginia Beach Boulevard, near the Oceanfront, as crews were packing up.

The call for help came from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management earlier Friday afternoon, according to Virginia Beach EMS. Chief Jason Stroud signed off on the request right away.

Virginia Beach EMS is sending two ambulances that include career medics and a volunteer provider.

"It's a good feeling to have to be able to go help other people in other parts of Virginia. Also, it's kind of the unknown to trying to figure out, we don't know exactly what we're going to be getting into, but we'll get there. We'll check in and we'll help out and have, we can," said Adam Harris with Virginia Beach Vounteer Rescue Squad.

There's no word on how long Virginia Beach crews will be stationed in Washington County, but it could be at least a week.