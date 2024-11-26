VBPD asks bicyclists, pedestrians to be careful after deadly crash on Indian River Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are urging people to be careful when crossing the city's streets after seeing an uptick in crashes caused by pedestrians and bicyclists.

Just over a week ago on Nov. 14, police say a bicyclist was hit by a car in the 5000 block of Indian River Road. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have since identified him as 49-year-old Colin Sutton from Virginia Beach.

The driver of the car had minor injuries, police added.

Neighbors wish intersection was safer after fatal crash in Virginia Beach

After investigating, police learned the bicyclist didn't yield to oncoming traffic when crossing Indian River Road, VBPD says.

VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate is asking the public to pay attention when crossing the street. He shared the following statement:

“On behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department, I offer my condolences to Mr. Sutton’s family and friends,” said Chief Neudigate. “As we are seeing an increase in injury crashes where the bicyclist and/or pedestrian is the causative factor, I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage both pedestrians and cyclists to pay strict attention to traffic signals, to use marked crosswalks, and to use extreme caution while crossing roadways.”

Police say no charges in connection to the crash are anticipated.

This crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757) 385-4606 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.