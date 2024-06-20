VB police chief to give update on deadly shooting near Mt. Trashmore carnival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate will provide an update Thursday on the deadly May 25 shooting outside the Mt. Trashmore summer carnival.

As News 3 has reported, police say the shooting was the result of a fight outside the carnival in a parking lot across the street.

Watch: Teen shot in Trashmore carnival incident gives jailhouse interview

Initially, police said the fight was a continuation of a fight that occurred inside the carnival and was broken up by law enforcement. Police later said, however, the fight inside the carnival and the fight that led to the shooting are not related.

Police have not identified the 15-year-old girl they say was killed. police have, however, identified the 18-year-old they say was shot and injured as Markal Cook.

As of Thursday, Cook was in jail in Virginia Beach charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Court records say this is his third time facing a concealed weapons charge.

Watch: Police fed lies, misinformation in Trashmore carnival shooting investigation

VBPD Chief Neudigate gives update to council on Trashmore homicide

Cook was taken to jail after being released from the hospital where he was treated for his gunshot injuries.

News 3 spoke to Cook's mother, who says her son had nothing to do with the shooting.

In a jailhouse interview, Cook said he is innocent and offered prayers for the 15-year-old's family.

"I was nothing more than an innocent bystander who was trying to desperately survive all the chaos that took place that day," Cook said.

Watch: Girl, 15, killed in shooting outside Mt. Trashmore summer carnival

Court documents say Cook was recorded on video pulling out a gun when the shooting happened.

Neudigate has said police have been given lies and misinformation from people as investigators try to figure out what happened.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer told News 3 on May 27 he is working with other city leaders in Hampton Roads to address gun violence.