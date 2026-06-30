Vice President JD Vance to visit Naval Air Station Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Vice President JD Vance will pay a visit to Naval Air Station Oceana on Wednesday to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

The visit is meant to highlight "the Trump administration's efforts to support American warfighters and veterans," according to a press release sent to News 3.

President Donald Trump visited Naval Station Norfolk in October of last year to celebrate the Navy's 250th birthday alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was at Naval Station Norfolk in May to welcome back the USS Gerald R. Ford after a record-breaking deployment.

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