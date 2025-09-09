Virginia Beach Arena Project to hold town hall for proposed 20,000-seat arena

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Arena Project plans to hold a town hall meeting Tuesday night, where they will share their plans for a proposed 20,000-seat arena.

The proposal aims to bring a 20,000-seat arena to the city, which will host big-name artists and performances. The initiative would be completely privately funded through community investment.

At the town hall, the project will give a presentation to Virginia Beach residents, businesses and leaders on the vision for arena, its potential "economic impact" and "community benefits." After the presentation, attendees will get the chance to ask questions in an open Q&A session.

The project said there will be a list of topics discussed, including job creation, tourism and potential events.

"Topics will include projected job creation, tourism growth, and the arena's ability to attract major concerts, sporting events, and family entertainment to the region," said Coleman Ferguson, the man leading the project, in a press release on Monday.

Ferguson, a Virginia Beach business owner, is advocating for this effort to bring an arena to the resort city.

His organization has released several renderings of the proposed arena, although no companies have finalized naming rights or an exact location yet.

"Our goal is to create an arena that is not only a world class venue, but also a project that truly belongs to the people of Virginia Beach," said Ferguson. "This town hall is about transparency, listening to our community, and making sure residents are at the center of this effort."

The town hall is going to be held at the Gala 417 on 2105 W. Great Neck Rd. at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.