Virginia Beach mail-in ballots sent out with incorrect info

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mail-in ballots sent to Virginia Beach residents in districts 3, 4, and 7 were printed with candidates in the incorrect order and sent to more than 7,000 residents, the city said in a press release.

Candidates for city council in districts 3 and 7 and school board candidates in district 4 were impacted.

Watch: Election officials warn that problems with U.S. Mail system could disrupt voting

Election officials warn that widespread problems with the US Postal System could disrupt voting

About 7,400 incorrect ballots were mailed, according to Virginia Beach, and they are working to reprint and email the correct ballots by Saturday, September 21.

Voters impacted by the error will receive a letter from the Voter Registrar's Office.

More info: https://voter.virginiabeach.gov/mail-in-ballot-printing