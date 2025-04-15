Virginia Beach NAACP holds town hall to discuss concerns on suspending DEI policies in schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dozens gathered Monday night in Town Center of Virginia Beach to voice their concerns regarding school leader's recent decision to suspend diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

As reported last week, Virginia Beach City Public Schools leaders moved to eliminate DEI initiatives.

The Virginia Beach NAACP hosted a town hall meeting to provide a platform for community members to express their worries regarding this resolution.

"This is a fight for our kids," one participant said during the meeting.

Many attendees posed questions to education experts and members of the NAACP as they expressed their concerns about the implications of the new resolution.

Last Tuesday, school board leaders approved the resolution without allowing public comment.

This decision comes in light of former President Donald Trump's executive order directing schools to ban DEI policies, threatening potential loss of federal funding for noncompliance.

Some school leaders present at the meeting expressed frustration over the lack of community input regarding the resolution.

"It doesn’t matter what side of the issue you are on; it’s about transparency and ensuring everyone is aware that it was going to be on the agenda," said Dr. Alveta Green, the only school board member to attend the NAACP town hall meeting.

She was among three board members who voted against the resolution.

Dr. Green noted that some of the people she represents were disappointed by the school board's decision and the lack of opportunity for public comment.

"The constituents I have heard from are disappointed in the board's vote, as well as in not having the chance to provide input," she said.

While it remains uncertain what specific impacts the board's resolution might have, the panel of speakers raised concerns about accessibility for Title I schools, which receive federal funding to support students from low-income families.

Dr. Green emphasized the importance of addressing these concerns in the future.

"I do not want to speculate on what will be impacted or not affected because we do not have federal guidelines outlining what this decision means," she said.

The VB NAACP is encouraging anyone who has concerns about the resolution to attend next Tuesday's school board meeting.