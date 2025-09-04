Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia Beach plans celebration for world-renowned songwriter Timbaland

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A celebration could be coming to Virginia Beach next month in honor of a world-renowned music artist and songwriter from the Resort City.

City leaders passed an ordinance Tuesday night to allow city support staff for a dedication ceremony honoring Timothy "Timbaland" Mosley, the well-known music producer and artist, who graduated from Salem High School.

The ordinance states the city would like to hold the dedication ceremony at Salem High School, with community participation expected to exceed 5,000 attendees.

While the ordinance does not specify a date for the celebration, an Instagram page called Timbaland Way suggests the event could take place from Oct. 17 to 19.

