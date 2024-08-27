Virginia Beach Police looking for missing man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are looking for Daeqawn Dashad Wilkins-Porter, who has been reported missing.

He was last seek in the 700 block of Lake Edward Drive on Monday, August 26 in the evening.

Wilkins-Porter was seen driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia plates: TSD6420. He was wearing a blue graphic tee, black shorts, red and white sandals and a red du-rag.

Wilkins-Porter is described as 24 years old, 5-foot-2, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call VBPD Missing Persons at 757-385-4101.