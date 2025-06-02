Virginia Beach police officer facing DUI charge after Sunday crash: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer was arrested and charged following a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

James Rasmussen, 42, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, VBPD says. Rasmussen was hired by VBPD in 2023, and his current duty status as a police officer is under review.

Around 3:48 a.m., police responded to a car collision in the 2300 Block of Huckleberry Trail.

Rasmussen was then arrested after an initial investigation, according to VBPD.