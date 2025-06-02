Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach police officer facing DUI charge after Sunday crash: VBPD

Top Stories: Monday, June 2
Virginia Beach Police FILE
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer was arrested and charged following a car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

James Rasmussen, 42, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, VBPD says. Rasmussen was hired by VBPD in 2023, and his current duty status as a police officer is under review.

Around 3:48 a.m., police responded to a car collision in the 2300 Block of Huckleberry Trail.

Rasmussen was then arrested after an initial investigation, according to VBPD.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway