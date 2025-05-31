The 2025 Champions League Jamboree Baseball Game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Everybody deserves a chance to play our national pastime. PONY Baseball organizations from Kempsville, Great Neck, Deep Creek and Creeds are making sure that those with special needs are getting that opportunity.

These organizations have a Champions League, which allows kids with physical, mental and intellectual handicaps to play baseball. Each week, the Champions are on the field taking their swings and rounding the bases.

Sunday will find the Champions League Championship Game taking center stage. Kempsville PONY Baseball's squad will welcome fellow champions from Great Neck, Deep Creek and Creeds for the fourth annual showdown. Some players will participate in their wheelchairs, others will have walkers, but everybody will receive the chance to step into the batter's box and swing away.

Volunteers are also a big part of the game. Previous years have seen players and coaches from the Kempsville High School baseball team help the participants run the bases and many from the two PONY organizations are on hand to pitch in wherever they can. Riptide from the Norfolk Tides and Big Blue from Old Dominion will also be on hand as well as other special guests. Plenty of activities on and off the field will make for a fun-filled day at the ballpark.

The groups will be divided into three teams and three full innings will be played.

The 2025 Champions League Jamboree will air live on WGNT with first pitch set for noon. A live stream will be available below once the broadcast begins.