Virginia Beach police share warning on dangers of 'Senior Assassin' game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With warmer weather approaching, Virginia Beach police are attempting to address a concerning trend among teens in a game known as "Senior Assassin."

Played primarily by high school seniors, "Senior Assassin" is not a sanctioned school program, meaning it occurs off school property.

John Hood

Participants use water guns or Nerf guns to eliminate other players while avoiding being taken out themselves.

The game can last for several weeks, culminating in one last student standing.

However, as the game progresses, it can become chaotic. As players devise strategies to eliminate targets, innocent bystanders—including children and elderly individuals—may inadvertently become victims.

John Hood

"They had a passing family in the shopping center at Red Mill who unfortunately was targeted by kids playing this game," said Lt. Kevin Lokey of the Virginia Beach Police Department. "A child and an elderly citizen were sprayed with a squirt gun."

The game can also lead participants to engage in dangerous behaviors, such as trespassing, shooting water guns from vehicles, or chasing others. Police encourage teens in Virginia Beach to enjoy their spring but stress the importance of responsibility. Recommended safety measures include:



Playing in public areas, such as parks;

Using water guns that do not resemble real firearms;

Keeping the safety of others in mind at all times.

Virginia Beach police suggest finding open public fields for play away from crowded areas to reduce the potential for injuries.