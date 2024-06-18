License plate reader technology used to track robbery suspects: Virginia Beach police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three suspects in a Virginia Beach armed robbery were caught with new license plate and traffic camera technology, according to the city’s police department.

On June 13, at around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 900 block of Atlantic Ave.

With the help of the Newport News Police Department and the new Flock regional license plate readers, officers say they were able to locate and apprehend the suspects within hours of the incident.

Ahmed Goodwin, 27, of New Jersey, Zaden McFarland, 19, of Chesapeake, and Jaheen Tynes, 21, of Hampton were each charged with crimes related to the robbery after police caught up with them in Newport News.

“The use of technology such as our expanded citywide camera network, augmented by our recent addition of Flock regional license plate readers is a force multiplier for the VBPD,” said VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate.

Neudigate went on to say that officers were able to recover the property that was stolen and confiscate the firearm that was used.