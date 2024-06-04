Virginia Beach ranked 'least dirty' among 152 U.S. cities, according to 2023 study

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach ranked best in cleanliness out of 152 cities in 2023, according to a study from the lawn care company LawnStarter.

Norfolk was not far behind, ranking third in cleanliness out of the cities analyzed in the study.

The studycompared the United State's biggest cities in pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and consumer satisfaction, according to LawnStarter.

The data was collected following the winter holiday season, which the company calls "one of the trashiest times of the year."

"For the second consecutive year, Virginia Beach, Virginia, outshines all other cities in our ranking," the report said. "The city’s stellar scorecard includes lack of Pollution (No. 149) and above-average Living Conditions (No. 112) that come highly praised by locals (No. 132 in Consumer Satisfaction)."

The city ranked in the top five for best air quality and fewest greenhouse-gas emissions from large facilities per capita, according to LawnStarter.

Houston, Texas, was ranked the dirtiest in the study.

LawnStarter says they conducted the study to show how dirty habits have returned after pandemic lockdowns helped clean air and water. The grime and contamination can lead to increased risk or worsening health problems, LawnStarter added.