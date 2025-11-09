Virginia Beach rap duo Clipse earns Grammy nominations for reflective comeback album "Let God Sort 'Em Out"

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Clipse, made up of Pusha T and Malice, has earned recognition from the Recording Academy for what they're calling their most reflective project yet — one made with intention and purpose rather than just beats and bars.

"It feels really good to see all of the hard work, all of the long studio days, all the trips to Paris recording," Pusha T said. "It feels great to see how it all pays off in the end, and to be recognized by our peers."

The duo's latest work represents a shift from their earlier street rap roots to what could be described as inspirational music. When asked about this evolution, Pusha T agreed, calling it "inspirational, aspirational."

Malice noted the impact their return has had on listeners and fellow artists. "They say that they're inspired to write again and that we brought back a feel that hasn't been filled in a long time," he said.

Beyond the music, the brothers emphasize how their bond has strengthened their artistry over the years. "I think that makes the difference. I think that is something they can hear in the music," Malice explained. "I think it's a good example of camaraderie standing the test of time, being true friends, family loyal to one another."

Despite their success, the Virginia Beach natives remain connected to their hometown. "Sometimes people are surprised to see us out and about, and I don't think I've ever really understood that," Malice said. "This is home. I feel like it's the way it should be."

As Grammy season approaches, both brothers have their eyes on different categories. Malice expressed particular interest in the Album of the Year nomination, while Pusha T said the rap category holds special meaning for him.

The Grammy Awards ceremony will take place February 1st, when the music industry will learn which awards Clipse will take home for their celebrated comeback.