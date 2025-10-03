Virginia Beach shopping center increasing security measures after fatal weekend shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Earlier this week, neighbors expressed their concerns with News 3 for one shopping center in Virginia Beach after a man was killed in a shooting, and now it seems change is happening.

“I’m sorry, but not in my backyard. My children live here, and absolutely not,” said Caitlin Jacox, a concerned neighbor.

On Monday, Jacox was advocating for change following the shooting and death of 20-year-old Juelle Morton on Saturday.

According to court documents, witness descriptions, and video recovered from the scene, Cesar Bermudez Evans allegedly exited his vehicle, approached Morton with a gun, shot him multiple times, and left the scene in the car.

Court documents state that Evans has been in the area for the last two months.

"This is not a one-time thing. This is the third shooting in the last year, and that’s not the only violence that has occurred in this parking lot," Jacox added.

Almost a week later, change appears to be coming, according to a Facebook post from City Councilman Stacy Cummings.

The post stated that, effective immediately, the property owner has decided to close the shopping center at 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9 p.m. on Sundays.

It also mentioned that security will be provided for the shopping center and that the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board will be investigating two venues, though it did not specify which ones.

John Hood

"Yes, closing early is a great step forward, but will it mitigate the problem entirely? I guess time will tell," Jacox said.

Virginia Beach police have not confirmed any correlation between businesses at the shopping center and the shooting.

However, neighbors and other businesses believe two nightclubs are to blame.

News 3 attempted to speak with the owner of one of those businesses, but they said they weren't ready to comment on the changes, stating they were in the process of beginning discussions with other businesses at the shopping center.