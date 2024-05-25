Watch Now
Virginia Breeze bus Lines expanding to connect Harrisonburg and Virginia Beach towns

May 25, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) said the Virginia Breeze bus line will add a fifth route connecting Harrisonburg and Virginia Beach.

The new Tidewater Current line will offer east-west service 365 days a year, DRPT said.

DRPT said the new route will include potential stops in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Williamsburg, New Kent, Richmond, Charlottesville, and Harrisonburg.

DRPT said it had not yet determined the price of tickets for the new route. They anticipated that the service would start in 2025.

