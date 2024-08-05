'We always prepare in advance:' Hampton Roads preparing for possible impacts from Debby

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Windsor Woods neighborhood in Virginia Beach was dry Monday but with the area being flood-prone, that can quickly change, especially with a storm like Debby making its way toward Virginia.

“We were in the house during Matthew," Windsor Woods resident Austin Clarke said, recalling some of the flooding that has impacted the area in the past.

Matthew is a name that carries a lot of weight for many people in Virginia Beach.

Clarke shared pictures with News 3 he took of the flooding.

“There was about, at the peak, about a foot and a half of water inside the interior of the house," Clarke said, referring to his parents' house.

As of Monday, Debby was expected to weaken before coming to our region, so he said he wasn't worried.

“I think we’ll be fine," said Clarke.

Virginia Beach city workers were out on Monday trying to make sure the city was ready. A spokesperson said crews were out cleaning up storm drains.

The city is also taking long-term steps: work has started on a flood protection program that was approved by voters in 2021.

The first phase of that project, according to the city's website, costs almost a billion dollars.

The city is also building a new park specifically designed to help deal with runoff in one of the neighborhoods hit hard by Matthew.

“I think the tidal gate that they’re building is going to be the (most) instrumental, at least on that side of Old Forge (Road)," Clarke said, gesturing to the end of Old Forge Road opposite of where he lives.

Over in Hampton, crews were also cleaning out storm drains and ditches Monday in preparation for the rain from Debby.

“We always prepare in advance," Hampton Communications Coordinator Mike Holtzclaw said.

They were also making sure everything else was ready.

“All emergency generators and trucks and fuel tanks have been topped off to make sure we are ready," Holtzclaw explained. "Our emergency management department is working with the state department of emergency management as well as well as with Virginia Natural Gas and Dominion Power.”

Clarke said he’ll be keeping a close eye on the weather throughout the week.

“Kind of see the trajectory, if the storm’s going to hit you on the right side or not," Clarke said. "I’ve lived in Virginia Beach since ’94. I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”

