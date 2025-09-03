What is a Portuguese man o' war and how did one end up in Virginia Beach?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After a Portuguese man o' war was spotted at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Wednesday, we reached out to the Virginia Aquarium to educate us on what the creature is and why it ended up on a local beach.

Q: Why was a Portuguese man 'o war spotted at the Oceanfront?

A: We were notified of a sighting of one on the beach, based on the picture our team confirmed it was a man o’ war. The animal is likely in our area following the recent tropical storms. Heavy winds can push up these southern species into our region. It could also be a result of the changing of the seasons, or the Jetstream pushing these animals north.

Q: Can you tell us more about the creature?

Portuguese man o’ war is a colonial organism meaning it is made up of many animals in one body. The sail of the animal floats on top of the water and with its tentacles in the water. The tentacles can be around 30 to 50 feet long. These animals have a powerful sting that may cause severe reactions to humans if contacted.

Q: Is it a kind of jellyfish?

It is not a jelly, but a hyrozoan, which is related to jellies.

Q: What should people do if they see one?

If you see one while swimming in the water and can see the sail, it’s best to get out of the water to avoid contact with the long tentacles. If you see one on the beach, do not touch it as there could still be stinging cells present. If you can see one in the water from the beach, enjoy from a distance. They are beautiful species with vibrant colors, but have a powerful sting.