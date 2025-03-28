Why Virginia Beach school sports events could cost more to attend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Families in Virginia Beach may face increased costs for attending sporting events next year.

At Tuesday night's Virginia Beach City Public Schools School Board meeting, school leaders presented a proposal to raise ticket prices and implement ticketing for events that have previously been free.

“It’s just fun getting out there and cheering him on," Kim Jerald, a parent said.

Jerald's son plays soccer for Independence Middle School and plans to play on the junior varsity team at Bayside High School next year, but it could cost her to watch her son.

“The administration is seeking your approval to increase ticket prices, which would help generate an additional projected revenue of over $369,000,” Leeane Turnbull, Director of Student Leadership, said.

Proposed changes include an adult ticket price increase from $7 to $10 for high school sporting events, and from $3 to $8 for middle school events.

The price for students would only rise by $1 for both middle and high school attendees.

Additionally, a family pass option would be available to help save on costs for families attending high school sports.

However, ticket prices aren't the only change coming: other sports that previously didn’t require tickets may now have fees.

“We will be ready to begin charging for high school field hockey, swim and dive, indoor and outdoor track, and junior varsity soccer," Turnbull said.

"For middle school, we’ll be ready to begin charging for track, soccer, scholastic bowl playoffs, one-act play festivals, and debate playoffs,” said a school representative.

The expansion is expected to generate an additional $50,000, which would be used for programming and coaching.

Jerald said while she understands the need, she wonders if that increase could slowly be implemented.

“I understand they probably need more funding, but maybe increasing prices by $1 instead of jumping $5 would be better,” she said. “I feel like the viewership might go down a little bit, and I don't know if they will really make a lot of money from doing it.”

After discussing board members’ concerns, Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson mentioned the possibility of lowering the middle school ticket price from $8 to $6.

The proposal will return to the board for a vote in the coming weeks, and News 3 will provide updates on this story.