Windy weather makes perfect conditions for weekend surf competition in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Windy and cooler weather is expected through this Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Despite these weather conditions businesses say they are prepared and ready for the holiday crowd.

The windy conditions, however, are beneficial for surfers. This weekend is the 20th Annual Coastal Edge Steal Pier Classic, a national surfing competition.

News 3's Leondra Head caught up with a few surfers on the beach.

Wes Laine, a director of the surfing competition said the high winds are good for surfing.

"We’ll have over 300 surfers. The weather is good for the surf. The surf is going to be big and very contestable," Laine said.

"We don’t get waves like this at home. I’m from California so it doesn’t typically get this windy," Liv Stokes, a surfer said.

Virginia Beach businesses are hoping for a successful weekend, as well.

"We love Memorial Day weekend. That’s the start of the summer. We’re hoping we’ll get a lot of people. On the deck, it’s not so bad," said Debbie Hague, the owner of Ocean Eddies.

Hague says they’ll be cooking up plenty of food.

The owner of Coastal Edge, D. Nashnani, shares what he has in store for the weekend.

"Because of the rain and wind, it might be a bit difficult the next few days but it’s an excellent time to shop because we got some killer sales," Nashnani said.