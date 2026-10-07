Work begins to transform the former West Neck golf course after years of neglect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After years of overgrowth and neglect, work is underway to clear and redevelop the former Signature at West Neck golf course, a property that neighbors say had become increasingly overrun by vegetation and wildlife.

Crews have spent the past three weeks clearing parts of the former 18-hole course, removing dense trees and brush that had accumulated since the golf course closed about seven years ago.

John Hood

Professional golfer Marc Leishman, who lives in the nearby Villages of West Neck community and is leading the golf course redevelopment effort, said the property had become nearly unrecognizable.

“This gives you an idea of what it was like over there,” Leishman said while pointing to photos showing thick vegetation covering large sections of the former course. “That’s how thick it was pretty much everywhere.”

The redevelopment project includes plans for a new nine-hole golf course, a driving range, and the reuse of the existing clubhouse. The course will operate under the name The Turn 757.

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Earlier this year, developers announced that the broader redevelopment of the property will also include more than 140 homes to be built by Harrison and Lear.

It's a change that many neighbors have spoken with News 3 about their concerns because of how close it will be to their property.

Leishman said his role is limited to redeveloping the golf course portion of the project.

Although significant progress has been made, Leishman said considerable work remains.

“As you can see, we’ve still got a lot of work to go, but it’s certainly a lot better than it was only three weeks ago,” he said.

John Hood

The years of neglect have revealed just how much nature reclaimed the property, according to Leishman.

“We’ve had reports of bears, coyotes. There’s all sorts of stuff out here,” he said. “There’s a lot going on, trees 20 feet tall and really close together.”

Residents whose homes back up to the former course have watched the transformation begin after years of living next to overgrown fairways, abandoned structures, and dense vegetation.

Leishman said the goal is to have the golf course open by the summer of 2028. With an 80-year lease on the property, he said the project is intended to provide a long-term benefit for both the neighborhood and future golfers.

“It’s going to be nice to have this maintained again and hopefully have a world-class nine-hole golf course,” Leishman said.

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