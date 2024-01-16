Inmate dies after alleged assault by another offender at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor N.C.

WINDSOR, N.C. — A man at the Bertie Correctional Institution died Sunday from alleged assault by another inmate.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 12, 44-year-old Rasheen Younger was found unconscious, and medial personnel and EMS performed lifesaving measures on him as he was taken to a local hospital, according to the Bertie Correctional Institution.

The facility says that preliminary information points toward another offender hitting Younger causing him to fall backward and hit his head.

Younger was serving a 76-year-sentence for a 1997 first-degree rape conviction out of Pitt County, he was to be released on May 2, 2065, according to the Bertie Correctional Institution.

He died at an outside medical facility with family at his side on Sunday.

The Windsor Police Department is investigating the death, and the Bertie Correctional Institution says that the Department of Adult Correction is fully cooperating with the investigation and has launched their own internal investigation.