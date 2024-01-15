Kill Devil Hills police report surrender of sex offense suspect

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

On the afternoon of Jan. 15, the Kill Devil Hills Police released this update on Jackie Price, a criminal suspect they had been looking for.

Here is the new information.

This is an update concerning a press release last week asking for the public’s assistance to locate Jackie Price, 48, of Kill Devil Hills. Price was wanted by the Kill Devil Hills Police Department in relation to various sexual offenses. He left a suicide note and disappeared from the area last summer.

Thanks to the assistance of the public, Price’s location was narrowed to the Winston-Salem area. Our department is especially grateful to the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) for its efforts in alerting their community to the possible presence of Price. In addition, WSPD conducted multiple knock-and-talks, followed up on leads and conducted overnight surveillance on areas where Price may have been hiding.

Our investigators are confident that the relentless effort of WSPD ultimately led Price to surrender himself. Price surrendered himself to Winston-Salem PD at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. He was placed under a total of bond of $405,000 for the various charges against him.

Kill Devil Hills detectives are in Winston-Salem this morning to interview Price. Price is charged with the following offenses: Felony Indecent Exposure 14-190.9(A1) (Seven counts) Misdemeanor Secret Peeping 14-202(a) (Seven counts) Felony Secret Peeping (Create a Photographic Image) 14-202(d).