Watch Now
News

Actions

Lineup for 'BEACH IT!' country music festival to be announced Wednesday morning

BEACH IT! Country Music Festival Logo
Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront looking south at sunset
Aerial View of the skyline of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront looking South
Posted at 11:48 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 23:48:58-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Country music fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement happening Wednesday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

City leaders and a Live Nation representative will be announcing the artists coming to "BEACH IT!" a 3-day music festival scheduled June 23-25.

Nashville artist and Sandbridge native, Alana Springsteen, will also be at the announcement on Wednesday.

Last week, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival.

The announcement will take place at 10 am Wednesday, and News 3 is planning to live stream it. This script will also be updated with the full lineup.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV