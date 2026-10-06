Virginia Department of Veterans Services opens new Chesapeake office for veterans, families

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is celebrating the opening of its new Chesapeake office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the new facility, located at 111 Mill Creek Parkway. Following the ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to tour the office.

State and local leaders are expected to attend as the department officially opens its doors to veterans and their families. The new office is designed to provide services and support for the region’s veteran community.

Officials say the opening marks an expansion of resources available to veterans and their loved ones in the Chesapeake area.

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