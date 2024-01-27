Loved ones of Norcom High 15-year-old hold candlelight vigil after he was shot, killed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Four teens have been shot and killed across Hampton Roads in the last week. Families are grieving the loss.

Shanarde Wilson was one of four teens killed. Wilson was a freshman at Norcom High School.

"Shanarde was taken too soon by violence," Jeremiah Graham, Shanarde's friend and classmate at Norcom High School, said.

"My cousin is not here," Jamiyah Griffin, Shanarde's cousin, said. "It’s very hurtful what happened to him. It hurts really bad to think about this every night."

Loved ones of the teen lit candles to honor Shanarde Wilson's life. Shanarde was shot and killed on North Street in Old Towne Portsmouth. His friends at Norcom high school are still in shock.

"He didn’t mess with anybody and he was quiet and funny," Angel, Shanarde's friend said.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting, but family members of the 15-year-old was shot in the back at a party when he was walking away from an argument.

"This was a party at an AirBnB," Mary Simms said. Simms decribed Shanarde as her "bonus son."

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting. Shanarde’s cousin has this message for the killer:

"I want him to feel my pain and the way I feel," Griffin said.

Just across the water in Hampton, another family mourning the loss of 17-year old Vic'Quan Newton, a Hampton High football player who was shot and killed.

"How many teenagers do I stand at the side of the casket?" asked Pastor Jason Taylor of Revelation Church during a press conference on Friday.

Newton was shot multiple times near Michigan Drive. He drove away, then crashed his car on La Salle Avenue. No arrests have been made.

The teen’s mother, Viccarra Coker says her 17-year-old son didn't lead a life that aligned with how he died.

"Anyone who knows anything as it relates to who killed my baby, please come forward,” Coker said.

Police have not revealed what led to this shooting and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about any of the two deadly shootings, you are urged to call police.