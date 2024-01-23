Rash of teen shootings rocks Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Hampton Monday night, marking the fourth teen shot in Hampton Roads in four days.

There was one teen shot and killed in Chesapeake, another teen shot and killed in Portsmouth, and a third teen shot and who lived in Virginia Beach.

“We gotta start teaching them how to communicate, how to express themselves, how to listen, and it has to start with us adults, we have to be willing to listen to them,” said community activist Adrian Cook.

Cook's nonprofit, Let Our Voices Empower, is working every day to teach skills to kids like conflict resolution.

“Just give yourself 10 seconds, and if you give yourself 10 seconds that will give yourself enough time to think, and if you take those 10 seconds to think you you may not enact violence because you may not feel the same way," said Cook.

Radia Capehart knows the heartache of losing a child all too well, her teenage son Shayne was killed in 2022.

“It’s hard, it’s like a day to day battle,” said Capehart.

She tells News 3 her heart goes out to the mothers, the families, who are now incomplete due to someone's senseless act.

"I know the pain they're feeling is crippling," said Capehart. "You lost something you gave birth too, you took care of all your life, and one day to the next day that person isn’t here anymore, it’s a nightmare.”

If you have any information about any of the cases mentioned above, you are asked to call police.