Virginia Beach police investigate weekend shooting involving teen girl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Investigators with the Virginia Beach Police Department are continuing their search for the person who shot a 16-year-old over the weekend.

While they investigate, News 3 spoke with the department about programs used to deter young people from violence.

Sergeant Christopher Washington with the Virginia Beach Police Department says his city is not immune to gun violence. The most recent occurrence was on the 700 block of South Military Highway where a 16-year-old girl was shot and taken to the hospital.

According to police, she is expected to be okay.

Last year, the police department put a youth services unit in place where they proactively and positively engage the youth of the community from board games to basketball.

"We are hoping through that interaction we will be able to do a little bit more crime prevention and a little bit of reduction when it comes to juvenile-related delinquency," said Sergeant Washington.

Washington says they'll work with middle school and high school kids, providing mentorship and resources for parents and victims of violence

While there are programs in place to curb gun violence, instances are still occurring. Kamron Blue, a social worker, says there are several reasons why. Sometimes, it is poverty-related. Other times it's a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It is not always kids involved in the wrong thing or being involved with the wrong crowd," said Blue. "Sometimes people just happen to be in a place where someone else is shooting-and they get caught in the crossfire,"

Blue works closely with 'Safer Futures' CHKD's hospital-based violence intervention program.

Blue will work with Hampton Roads children that injured and affected by violence in their community. He says there has been an apparent rate of success.

"We've not had one child be re-entered after coming through our program, and families are getting the support and the services that they need," said Blue.

Sergeant Washington thinks part of the solution for the police's youth services unit is bringing the resources to the doors of individuals, but it's a job the department can't do alone.

"We have to go out into the community and that's going to be where our stakeholders come in where our rec centers allow us spaces, maybe schools allow us spaces, so that's where it's going to be a group effect," explained Washington.

Because the youth services unit is so new, Sergeant Washington says it won't happen overnight. However, he's confident that day will come