Major bridge projects coming to Suffolk such as rebuilding King's Highway Bridge

SUFFOLK, Va. — There are some major road improvements coming to Suffolk in the next few years, especially when it comes to bridges.

“What’s happening with Nansemond Parkway? Why is it saying an hour to get from downtown Suffolk to Northern Suffolk?” One user asked on Facebook.

“Nansemond Parkway feels like trying to leave Busch Gardens right now,” said another.

For years, a railroad crossing on the corner of Nansemond Parkway and Wilroy Road in Suffolk has caused drivers to pump the breaks. Robert Lewis, Director of Public Works for the city, says it’s not uncommon for trains to block that crossing for up to 30 minutes.

“As the city has grown, traffic volumes have increased and definitely train volumes have increased, the blockage of that crossing has continued to escalate,” he told News 3.

But soon, much-needed relief could come to drivers with the building of a new bridge.

“The best way to get rid of trains that are blocking crossings is to go over them so you don’t have any crossing there to do,” joked Lewis.

The railroad overpass is on course to be completed in the summer of 2025. The total funding of the project comes out to about $27 million. 72% is state and federally funded, 28% is locally funded.

“We’ve already moved part of the traffic, the traffic used to be here on the road adjacent to us, now it’s on the new road. So it’s already kind of bypassing,” Lewis said.

Plus on Tuesday, the City of Suffolk received funding for a different project, rebuilding the King’s Highway Bridge. The bridge was closed in 2005 and knocked down in 2007. Virginia Senator Mark Warner presented the check for around $3 million to Suffolk Mayor Michale Duman. It will be used to conduct preliminary studies and from that point, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be able to apply for more funding, both from the state and federally.

“This is was something that Tim Kaine, Jen Kiggans, and I worked on together, to say can we get this money a little bit to the front of the line,” Warner said.

The bridge will go over the Nanosecond River, connecting King’s Highway with Godwin Boulevard. The total cost of the project will be around $186 million, but that number could change.

“Not only will this be a safe, world-class bridge, but it will also have a bike path on it, it will have a sidewalk you can walk on,” Warner told News 3.

The is no due date for this project as of right now.