Man arrested after allegedly following woman from store, assaulting her at front door: Virginia Beach police

Posted at 4:44 PM, Feb 01, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say that they have arrested a suspect after a man followed a woman home from the store and assaulted her at her front door.

Avante Cooper was arrested Wednesday and charged with simple assault, according to police.

On Monday, Cooper allegedly followed an elderly woman around a store and into the parking lot, making lewd comments, according to the VBPD. Then, without the victims knowledge, he followed her to her house where he assaulted her.

News 3 spoke to the husband of the woman, but he didn't want to go on camera.

He said his wife is fine and was at a grocery store off of Virginia Beach Boulevard when this started.

