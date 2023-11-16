Watch Now
Man found guilty in 2019 shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured in London Oaks neighborhood

Posted at 12:26 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 12:51:57-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was found guilty on Wednesday for a 2019 fatal shooting that left one man dead and injured three others.

Tyquan Raysean Anderson was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of unlawful wounding, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the homicide of Robert Artis II, 28, that happened on June 1, 2019.

Portsmouth officers responded to a call at 1:09 a.m. requesting police and medical assistance. When officers arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Artist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Evidence presented by the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney during the trial showed that Anderson fired multiple gunshots towards an individual who was standing near Artis on Mt. Vernon Avenue in the London Oaks neighborhood.

Artis was not the intended target but was fatally injured in the shooting.

Eric A. Hoskins, 23, is also charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection this incident.\

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29.

