Brigade at Ft. Eustis teaches soldiers, fresh from boot camp, lessons on life

FT. EUSTIS, Va. — I've spent a lot of time on Navy bases in Norfolk and Virginia Beach over the years honoring sailors with News 3's Squadron of the Month award. Earlier this year, we expanded our coverage to include the Air Force at Langley AFB in Hampton. Now, for the first time, our segment heads to Ft. Eustis in Newport News to shine a light on soldiers there. Army — here we come!

I spent the day with the men and women of the 128th Aviation Brigade where I met a lot of fresh faces in the Army. I learned this brigade is the home of aviation maintenance, providing training for all Army aviation maintenance career fields. According to the Army, the brigade "carries on the proud tradition of those who have gone before, ensuring training is realistic, relevant, and rigorous, enabling graduates to make an immediate and positive impact at their first duty assignment."

This brigade is also the creator of a mentoring program called The Collaborative Mentorship Program. This program is open to all soldiers, civilians, and teenagers. I asked one of its leaders, SFC Brandon Felger, why it was created.

"You see the soldiers walking around, just like in a daze. They're not only trying to figure out Army life, they're trying to figure out life in general," SFC Felger told me.

What I found interesting about the mentorship program is SFC Felger's "main" job with the Army — he's a drill sergeant. He has a tough exterior, sure, but SFC Felger has a ton of wisdom to share with the new soldiers. His partner in leading the program is his partner in life: his wife, SFC Monica Rhett-Felger. She was also a drill sergeant until 2023.

"We can't wear this uniform forever, so we're trying to pass on all the knowledge that we have to the future soldiers," she told me.

I spoke with a soldier who told me she would not be as successful as she is in her career without this mentoring program. She said she's grateful to the Felgers for their mentorship.

I'm simply grateful the drill sergeants didn't make me do pushups.

Watch all of our Squadron of the Month segments highlighting the 128th Aviation Brigade by clicking the videos in the player above.